EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Down 22.4% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $72,708.51 and approximately $35,569.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

