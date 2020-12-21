Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EUXTF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Euronext alerts:

EUXTF stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.