Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $121,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,186. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. BidaskClub raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

