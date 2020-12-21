ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

