Ergo Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Ergo has a market cap of $12.11 million and $564,167.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,084,550 coins and its circulating supply is 25,780,828 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

