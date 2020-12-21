Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$22.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 179.19% from the company’s current price.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

