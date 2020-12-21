EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Sells $704,140.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total value of $704,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,382.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $346.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.96. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $359.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,349,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.