eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Tops $0.0013

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $856,351.62 and approximately $47,886.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About eosDAC

EOSDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.