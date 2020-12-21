Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Cut to C$71.00

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE:ENGH traded down C$0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting C$60.97. 189,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.71. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1-year low of C$35.87 and a 1-year high of C$80.91.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

