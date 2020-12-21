EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT) Trading Down 16.7%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,096,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 756,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. It provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

