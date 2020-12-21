Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Endava stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Endava’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 890.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 28.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

