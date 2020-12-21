Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.88.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.88 million, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,931,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 87,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.