Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.05, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

