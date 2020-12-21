Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 25th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE EARN opened at $12.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

