Ellaism Hits Market Cap of $337,666.78 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $337,666.78 and approximately $129.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $605.68 or 0.02649350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026858 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 39,970,821 coins and its circulating supply is 39,919,490 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

