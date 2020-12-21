Edward Luker Purchases 6,200 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) insider Edward Luker bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £38,130 ($49,817.09).

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) stock opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 559.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 560.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04. The firm has a market cap of £184.52 million and a P/E ratio of 61.88. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 740 ($9.67).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.71%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

