Edoc Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ADOCU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 21st

Edoc Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADOCU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 21st. Edoc Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ADOCU stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.