Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Edap Tms also reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 125.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDAP opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

