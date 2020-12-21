ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECNCF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ECN Capital from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

ECN Capital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,087. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

