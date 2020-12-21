Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $8.73 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.