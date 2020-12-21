Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $8.73 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
