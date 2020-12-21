Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $17.89 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

