Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $17.89 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
