Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

ENX stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

