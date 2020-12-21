Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,108. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 668,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,321 in the last ninety days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

