easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Shares Gap Down to $816.00

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $816.00, but opened at $702.80. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) shares last traded at $741.20, with a volume of 6,124,204 shares changing hands.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.43) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 746.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 647.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,102.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

