EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.22.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day moving average is $130.94.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock worth $817,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

