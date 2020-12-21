East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.86.

EWBC opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 943,691 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,413,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,691,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 375,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

