Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Holdings Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Eagle Materials worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $476,100.00. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,182 shares of company stock worth $5,011,288 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

