Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.41). Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

EGLE opened at $17.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $193.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $64,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,571.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

