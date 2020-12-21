Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 450.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $415.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

