Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post $13.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.22 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 million to $42.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.80 million, with estimates ranging from $78.71 million to $92.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVAX. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of DVAX opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.