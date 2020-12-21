Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post $13.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.22 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 million to $42.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.80 million, with estimates ranging from $78.71 million to $92.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVAX. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of DVAX opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.