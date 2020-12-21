Dynamite (DYNMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,967.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $55,616.73 and approximately $13,967.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00054707 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001924 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020289 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004794 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003583 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,015 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.