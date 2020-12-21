Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to $47.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

