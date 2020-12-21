Dusk Network Price Tops $0.0573 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $16.78 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00055461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00366536 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003894 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017269 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026211 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.