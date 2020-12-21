DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DRRX. TheStreet lowered DURECT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded DURECT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. Analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DURECT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DURECT by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DURECT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

