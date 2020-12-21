Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,723 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Duluth worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 343.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.84. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

