Dragon Coins Hits Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $357.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 80.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00351717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025507 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.