Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $224.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

DG stock opened at $210.48 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

