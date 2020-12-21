Dimension Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133.00 (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 631.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $85.20 million and approximately $133.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded up 804.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

