Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00140703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00744443 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00166016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00072111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00108794 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

