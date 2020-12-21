Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of DMS opened at $11.13 on Monday. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

