DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.80 ($18.59).

DIC opened at €12.66 ($14.89) on Thursday. DIC Asset AG has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

