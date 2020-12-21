DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.85.

DHT opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. Equities analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHT by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,630,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,659 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,629,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

