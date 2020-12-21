Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $70.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of POWI opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

