Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $75.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $505,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,244 shares of company stock worth $8,167,198. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ambarella by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ambarella by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.