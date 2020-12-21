Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $43.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Cohu stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $320,695.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,019.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cohu by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Cohu by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

