DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,037 shares in the company, valued at $980,849.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1,587.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,858 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 9.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 255,036 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 70.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 201,265 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

