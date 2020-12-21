Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post $19.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the lowest is $8.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $42.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $49.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $108.46 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $128.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

Several analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.88. 4,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,527. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $71.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,216,000 after buying an additional 170,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,758,000 after buying an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,537,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 399,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

