Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Hits $0.0565

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $17.09 million and $1.97 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00352164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025484 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.