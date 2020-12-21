DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in DaVita by 142.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after acquiring an additional 306,617 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,758,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVA opened at $115.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $115.74.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

