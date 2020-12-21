Datum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $74,552.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. Datum has a total market capitalization of $786,571.28 and $74,552.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00054233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00359831 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026869 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

